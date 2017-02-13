City in Japan begins development of disaster / crime prevention vending machines

Source: city-cost.com 「飲む防災」「飲む防犯」’Drink Disaster Prevention / Drink Crime Prevention’reads the now registered trademark for a model of disaster and crime prevention drinks vending machines now under development by community radio station operator Suzuka Media Park Co., Ltd. Suzuka Media Park Co., Ltd which operate radio station ‘Community FM’ broadcasting out of Suzuka City, Mie Prefecture, have begun work on the development of drinks vending machines that will automatically broadcast information regarding natural disasters, as well as crime prevention through a set of speakers. Working under the name / slogan ‘Drink Disaster Prevention / Drink Crime Prevention’, developers hope that the new system will further contribute to the safety of the public through street corner announcements made during times of disaster and incidents of crime, as well as being able to highlight the presence of suspicious persons, thus strengthening crime prevention, particularly in areas where crimes might be easier to perpetrate.Along with Suzuka Voice FM (鈴鹿ヴォイスＦＭ), Community FM (コミュニティＦＭ) currently broadcasts information regarding evacuation zones, safety goods, missing persons, and other 安否情報 (anpi jyouhou / safety information) during times of emergency / disaster. Even outside of these times the stations continue to broadcast information regarding suspicious persons, accidents, and fire incidents within the municipality. While many listeners will likely get this information from radios set up at home, by broadcasting from street side vending machines the hope is that this will result in an increase of the reach. Radios attached to vending machines will automatically switch on and begin broadcasting through a set of speakers as soon as the stations broadcast any disaster / crime updates. ‘Vending machine’ radios will have a built-in battery capable of two days of output even in the event of a power cuts.The patent for the model has already been applied for with ‘Drink …continue reading