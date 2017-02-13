Cohabitation comes to pooled & segregated pensions ops

Source: ijapicap.com When Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings issued its Policy for Enhancement of the Conflict of Interest Management Structure relating to the Asset Management Operations … on 31 January the announcement ran to four pages of thoughtful prose and a single-sheet press release. The next day the Nikkei walked straight passed the point with a story headlined Changes likely at top of Japanese asset management industry, reporting that SMT was: ‘considering a group reshuffle to separate its banking and asset management businesses … to create Japan’s largest asset management company’. The banking group promptly said no decisions had been made but two days after that a Hong Kong-based newsletter, reporting the 31 January announcement, added yet more supposed and unsubstantiated motives noting: ‘Whilst the negative interest rate policy pursued by the Bank of Japan places pressure on the profitability of Japanese banking groups, it is possible for the groups to seek integration opportunities as a means of boosting the scaleability of their businesses in order to curb costs’. Well, yes it is possible, but this is even further from what SMT was asking the public to understand as the context for any future moves which will do nothing to change its market share, do little, if anything, to reduce its costs and offers no ‘integration opportunities’. Whatever is under under consideration at SMT it comes after the move by Mizuho Financial Group and Dai-Ichi Life last October to dissolve their DIAM Co asset management venture and form a new entity taking in Shinko Asset Management and Mizuho Asset Management along with the asset management division of Mizuho Trust & Banking to form Asset Management One (see archive 2016-10-4 New asset manager debuts with little fanfare but loads of loot). Also in October last year the Nomura Research Institute published a paper on Fiduciary best practices for …continue reading