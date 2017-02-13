DIY Nama Chocolate, Vegan Nama Chocolate, and Nama Tart

Source: city-cost.com I’m a bit of a ‘why buy it, when you can make it’ kind of person. It’s part of my upbringing, you see. When I was young I always thought everybody made their fancy dress costumes because my mum made costumes for all four of us kids. I was shocked when I found out that it was only my mum that did that. It was the same when I went to university. Everybody was so surprised that I could cook and bake. Mum and Nan taught us cooking and baking, Dad did on a regular basis as well. They always taught me that if you can make it, then you you don’t need to buy it. It’s cheaper and a safe survival mode. I do that with everything, and living here I have learned it’s even more important.With Valentine’s Day coming up, I’ve seen lots of shops saying to buy this chocolate and that chocolate. It’s actually quite expensive. I found that it’s cheaper to do it yourself. You can buy decent cooking chocolate here, and cream, and if you’ve already got the chocolate molds or a baking tin, then do you really need to buy it? After all, Nama chocolate is not really all that time consuming for the hustle and bustle of Tokyo.So I’ve already made my Nama chocolate for this year. It’s ready to go into work tomorrow. I thought that I’d share the recipe with you. Oh, and I’ve thrown in a DIY Nama chocolate tart for dessert as well.Nama ChocolateThis recipe takes 30 minutes to prepare and cook. It can make a lot of chocolate. It can be halved. Note that all items must be very dry, or the chocolate will seize.400g (14oz) dark chocolate at 70% cacao or semi sweet chocolate200ml heavy cream with …continue reading