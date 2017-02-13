Managing Trumpworld

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Allan Gyngell, ANU Around the world, political leaders, foreign ministries and defence establishments are trying to work out what the Trump administration means for them and how they should deal with it. The dilemma is sharper in Canberra than in many other places because the expectations of the US alliance are so deeply set and smoothly honed. ‘We have no closer relationship’, each side whispers to the other. ‘We have fought alongside you from the Battle of Fromelles in 1918 to the struggle against ISIS in Iraq’, Australian politicians remind their US counterparts. A float with a giant figure of US President Donald Trump is paraded through the crowd during the 133rd Nice Carnival parade, the first major event since the city was attacked during Bastille Day celebrations last year in Nice, France, 11 February 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Eric Gaillard). ” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSY7YJ-400×287.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSY7YJ-400×287.jpg” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSY7YJ-400×287.jpg” alt=”A float with a giant figure of US President Donald Trump is paraded through the crowd during the 133rd Nice Carnival parade, the first major event since the city was attacked during Bastille Day celebrations last year in Nice, France, 11 February 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Eric Gaillard).” width=”400″ height=”287″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSY7YJ-400×287.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSY7YJ-150×108.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSY7YJ-768×551.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSY7YJ-300×215.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSY7YJ-250×180.jpg 250w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSY7YJ-100×72.jpg 100w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”> But the Washington Post’s startling account of the first telephone call between President Trump and Prime Minister Turnbull revealed to the public a concern that was already preoccupying Canberra policymakers. This administration is clearly different from any Australia has experienced since the ANZUS treaty was signed in 1951. The transformation of one of the pleasant rituals of the alliance — first contact between president and prime minister — into a bad-tempered exchange that was then leaked to the press was an alarming reminder of that difference. The most immediate challenge facing policymakers in …continue reading