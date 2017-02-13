Mr Abe goes to Washington

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Editors, East Asia Forum Late last week Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met with US President Donald Trump in Washington DC. This was their second meeting after a November stopover which made Abe the first world leader to meet with Trump after his election victory. Despite US Secretary of Defence James Mattis’ visit to Japan and South Korea earlier this month to reassure allies of the United States’ commitment to the region, there was still concern over what the Trump administration means for the region and the US–Japan alliance in particular. On the agenda for Abe was a round of golf diplomacy at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida; feeling out a possible US–Japan bilateral free trade agreement in the wake of Trump’s withdrawal of the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement; emphasising Japan’s positive contributions to the US economy, particularly by automobile manufacturers; and the proposal of a US–Japan Growth and Employment Initiative offering investment in areas of Japanese comparative advantage ‘to generate 700,000 jobs in the United States and create new markets worth US$450 billion over the next decade‘. This was thought to have included ‘provision of direct financial, engineering and technical input into Trump’s proposed infrastructure development program as well as other proposals for cooperation in cutting-edge technologies such as commercial aircraft, robots and artificial intelligence’. Abe presumably also attempted to politely educate Trump on the importance of US–Japan security cooperation. A North Korean missile test on Sunday into the Japan Sea rammed home the message and a joint US–Japan statement affirmed that ‘the US commitment to defend Japan … is unwavering’. The US–Japan relationship has proven remarkably durable over the last seven decades. From inauspicious beginnings as wartime enemies and the US-led occupation of Japan from 1945–52, the US–Japan alliance developed into …continue reading