Recipe: Chocolate Tofu Cupcakes

Source: savvytokyo.com I don’t know about you but I love re-creating healthier versions of my favorite cakes, slices, puddings, and cookies (the list is endless). This is especially around occasions like Valentine’s Day that are all about treating yourself – am I right ladies? #selflove #galentinesday However, sourcing the likes of almond flour, raw nuts and dairy-free yoghurt can become problematic when living in a country where such health foods are both hard to find and expensive. So, on the approach to the dreaded V-Day last year, instead of sitting on my lonely bottom and sulking about it, I ventured off to my local and very inaka (countryside) supermarket, deciding to compromise with Japanese ingredients instead. Two hours of baking and twenty minutes of scoffing later, I realized that to label the result of my experiment a “compromise” would be both offensive and unfair. This is because the native rice flour and the local tofu were the absolute superstars of these mouthwatering cupcakes. The best part? In the weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day lots of ingredients for baking are widely and cheaply available as Japanese girls prepare to distribute homemade sweets to friends, colleagues and (hopefully) lovers. The men don’t have to reciprocate until March on another totally made-up holiday known as “White Day.” Read here for more on how Valentine’s Day is celebrated in Japan while you wait for these bad boys to bake! Chocolate Tofu Cupcakes (vegan, and free from gluten and refined-sugar) Ingredients 150g soft tofu

1/2 cup soy milk

3/4 cup maple syrup

1/4 cup melted coconut oil

1 tsp vanilla extract Pinch of salt

1 cup rice flour

1/2 cup plain cocoa powder

1 tsp baking powder For the frosting Flesh of one ripe avocado

1 ripe banana

3 tbsp pure cocoa powder

2 tbsp maple syrup Method Blend the first lot of ingredients: tofu, soy milk, maple syrup, coconut oil, and vanilla extract together in a …continue reading