Sake Diary - Suginotama: Osaka

Source: bento.com Suginotama is a serious sake bar with an impressive selection of limited-edition seasonal bottles, produced by craft breweries around the country. The sake is served in smaller, 90ml tasting-size glasses so you can try a few different types at one sitting. There’s also a decent food menu, featuring delicate deep-fried kushiage skewers (referred to here as kushi-tempura). The drinks list includes nine recommended sake of the day, plus seventeen local sakes from the Kansai region, most of them priced in the Y400-500 range for a 90ml glass. There is also a page of warm-sake recommendations, plus two different four-part tasting flights (Y980 and Y1280). The tasting flights seem to be popular options, and the regular sake list changes frequently as bottles are finished and new ones are opened. In fact we received a newly printed sake list midway through of our meal….

…continue reading