Stuff guys didn’t want to learn about women’s public baths

goo Ranking recently took a look at what turns men off about women’s public baths; for men it was which actually did put them off, for women what they presumed men didn’t really want to know.
Actually, I’m surprised that there’s no answer regarding foreigners in some way! Thinking about it, foreigners often complain about being stared at in public baths, but perhaps we shouldn’t worry excessively as the Japanese are also staring at their fellows.
For me, the most unattractive on the list would be hair strewn all over the sinks. I have to tidy up after my wife washes her hair in the bathroom, and that’s off-putting enough, so multiply that by how many ever hundred of customers…
Here’s a typical sento, a public bath distinct from an onsens, hot springs, as the water is ordinary heated water, not naturally geothermally heated.
Ranking result
Q: What things about women’s public baths did you not want to learn/do you think men don’t want to learn? (Sample size=500)
|Votes
|1
|Skipping wearing a bra on the way home
|30
|2
|Checking out other women’s Brazilians
|29
|3
|Feeling relieved that everyone has thick body hair
|28
|4
|Getting eyes drawn to someone vigourously scrubbing their crotch
|25
|5
|Being surprised by a beautiful woman looking the same after removing makeup
|23
|6=
|Hair strewn all over the sinks
|20
|6=
|Someone reserving their shower spot with their own bath goods set
|20
|8=
|Using one’s locker key (on elastic band meant for wrist) as a hair band
|17
|8=
|There’s people with unshaved armpits
|17
|8=
|Being deeply moved by finding the answer to whether pubic hair thins with age
|17
|11=
|Being surprised by a granny’s saggy breasts
|16
|11=
|Starting off hiding behind a towel but gradually walking around more brazenly
|16
|11=
|Old women gathering around a fan to chat
|16
|14
|Getting angry at someone getting into the tub without washing first
|15
|15=
|Checking out other people’s breast and nipple shapes and sizes
|14
|15=
|Some unknown old woman striking up conversation
|14
|15=
|Forgetting to