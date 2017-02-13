This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 18-19

|
Source: savvytokyo.com
Meet New Faces
Savvy After 7 Networking Party
Savvy Tokyo is pleased to present the return of After 7 — one of Tokyo’s premier networking events. Come and meet the creative team behind Savvy and an exclusive mix of its readers, writers, local professionals and brand representatives. Talk shop, share ideas, expand your network and enter to win some fabulous prizes!
Love Is Borderless
World Valentine Festival 2017
In Japan it’s chocolate; in the U.S. and Europe it’s a romantic dinner out or a surprise delivery of heart-shaped balloons and red roses. But how much do we know about how Valentine’s Day is celebrated in other parts of the world? Join this Yoyogi Park event to find out, as you fulfill all your senses’ needs through good international food, crafts and special performances from across the world.
Season Of Plums
Koganei Park Plum Festival
Apart from Valentine’s and White days, February and March in Japan is known as the plum appreciation season. At Koganei Park, over 100 plum trees of 28 different kinds brighten the park in elegant red and white. The plum festival held this weekend is not only a great opportunity to marvel at the plum …continue reading