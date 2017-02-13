Blogs  >  SOCIETY

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 18-19

Meet New Faces

Savvy After 7 Networking Party

Savvy Tokyo is pleased to present the return of After 7 — one of Tokyo’s premier networking events. Come and meet the creative team behind Savvy and an exclusive mix of its readers, writers, local professionals and brand representatives. Talk shop, share ideas, expand your network and enter to win some fabulous prizes!

Date
THU, FEBRUARY 16, 2017
Time
7 P.M.-9:30 P.M. (DOORS OPEN AT 6:30 P.M.)
Location
XEX NIHONBASHI, YUITO/NIHONBASHI-MUROMACHI-NOMURA BLD. 4F, 2-4-3 NIHONBASHI-MUROMACHI, CHUO-KU, TOKYO
Fee
¥4,500 (Advanced tickets), ¥5,000 (Door)

Love Is Borderless

World Valentine Festival 2017

In Japan it’s chocolate; in the U.S. and Europe it’s a romantic dinner out or a surprise delivery of heart-shaped balloons and red roses. But how much do we know about how Valentine’s Day is celebrated in other parts of the world? Join this Yoyogi Park event to find out, as you fulfill all your senses’ needs through good international food, crafts and special performances from across the world.

Date
Sun, Feb. 19, 2017
Time
10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Location
Yoyogi Park Event Plaza, 2-1 Yoyogi Kamizonocho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
Fee
Free!

Season Of Plums

Koganei Park Plum Festival

Apart from Valentine's and White days, February and March in Japan is known as the plum appreciation season. At Koganei Park, over 100 plum trees of 28 different kinds brighten the park in elegant red and white. The plum festival held this weekend is not only a great opportunity to marvel at the plum

    