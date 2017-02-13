This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 18-19

Source: savvytokyo.com Meet New Faces Savvy After 7 Networking Party Savvy Tokyo is pleased to present the return of After 7 — one of Tokyo’s premier networking events. Come and meet the creative team behind Savvy and an exclusive mix of its readers, writers, local professionals and brand representatives. Talk shop, share ideas, expand your network and enter to win some fabulous prizes! Date THU, FEBRUARY 16, 2017 Time 7 P.M.-9:30 P.M. (DOORS OPEN AT 6:30 P.M.) Location XEX NIHONBASHI, YUITO/NIHONBASHI-MUROMACHI-NOMURA BLD. 4F, 2-4-3 NIHONBASHI-MUROMACHI, CHUO-KU, TOKYO Fee ¥4,500 (Advanced tickets), ¥5,000 (Door) More Info

Love Is Borderless World Valentine Festival 2017 In Japan it’s chocolate; in the U.S. and Europe it’s a romantic dinner out or a surprise delivery of heart-shaped balloons and red roses. But how much do we know about how Valentine’s Day is celebrated in other parts of the world? Join this Yoyogi Park event to find out, as you fulfill all your senses’ needs through good international food, crafts and special performances from across the world. Date Sun, Feb. 19, 2017 Time 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Location Yoyogi Park Event Plaza, 2-1 Yoyogi Kamizonocho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Fee Free! More Info

Season Of Plums Koganei Park Plum Festival Apart from Valentine’s and White days, February and March in Japan is known as the plum appreciation season. At Koganei Park, over 100 plum trees of 28 different kinds brighten the park in elegant red and white. The plum festival held this weekend is not only a great opportunity to marvel at the plum …continue reading