Why does Japanese have two kanji for “love”?

Source: Gaijin Pot While no one would ever say that defining love in any language is simple, learners of Japanese have an extra problem. If we put the word “love” into most dictionaries, it usually yields two different words: 恋（ koi） and 愛ai . While at first they may seem indistinct, each of these characters actually have subtle differences in meaning that give them both a special identity. As I wrote in my Valentine’s Day article last year, 恋 has a number of very subtle, additional meanings that distinguish it from 愛. 恋 : koi When Japanese speakers use the word 恋, they’re talking about a love that includes a deep longing or desire for something. In that sense, 恋 has become the closest Japanese word to what Western cultures might consider romantic love. It’s the kind of love where the object of your affection is making you yearn for it – that indefinable attraction that you feel for someone you simply cannot resist. Unsurprisingly, the words that contain 恋 often include this idea. We often feel a yearning for the carefree abandonment of our first loves, so you’ll of course see the word 恋 in the Japanese word for puppy love; 初恋（ hatsukoi）. A similar feeling of longing is found in the word for sending a love letter to someone where you pour out your heart to them; 恋文（ koibumi）. As anyone who has ever been a teenager knows, deep longing and desire isn’t always a positive emotion. 恋 can also include negative emotions and a longing for something that can never be attained. This sense of sorrow also explains the use of 恋 in words such as 失恋 shitsuren (disappointments of love) and the word 悲恋 hiren (tragic love). 愛 : ai 愛, on the other hand, is often added to words to show an affection …continue reading