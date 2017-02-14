3 Romantic Spots in Osaka for Valentine’s Day

Source: Gaijin Pot Being the country of quirks and curiosities that it is, Japan has its own unique spin on Valentine’s Day. Down here in Kansai, plenty of places are getting in on the act too. Whilst Osaka may not quite have the romantic pull of Venice or Rome, there’s a surprising amount of interesting venues and activities to keep couples entertained on the most romantic day of the year. 1) Grand Front Osaka This massive shopping, entertainment and office complex has several different activities and diversions to offer couples in search of a good date venue. Whilst the ladies can spend time shopping at the designer fashion stores, the hi-tech gadget shops will also provide a diversion for the guys, and of course the tech-minded girls too. However, there’s more to Valentine’s Day than just shopping, so after you’ve finished browsing (assuming you haven’t blown all your money on that all-important gift for your loved one) head up to the 7th and 8th floors to the food court. Whether it’s the delicious paella of La Bodega or perhaps the familiar sizzle of the steakhouse, there’s something to tempt the tastebuds of both you and your better half. After dinner, you can visit the rooftop gardens of the North Tower and take in a number of familiar sites of the Osaka skyline, such as the nearby Umeda Sky Building. Swing round the back of the gardens and wrap up the evening in style with a cocktail and some good conversation at the rooftop cocktail bar. At 1,200 yen per drink, it isn’t cheap, but hey, the love of your life is more than worth it, right? 2) Osaka Kaiyukan When I say love and romance, fish probably isn’t the first …continue reading