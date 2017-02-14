A’ Design Awards 2017: International Call for Entries, Deadline Feb 28 (Sponsor)

The A’ Design Award & Competition seeks to showcase the talents and success of innovators from all design fields. Competition categories include graphic design, fashion and apparel, photography, toys and games, furniture, architecture, and visual communication.

The A’ Design Prize includes PR and marketing services such as press release preparation and distribution, lifetime license to use “award winner” logo, a public relations campaign for winners, an award trophy, an exhibition of selected projects, and a gala night invitation.

Entries are carefully evaluated by a jury panel comprised of established academics, prominent press members, creative design professionals, and entrepreneurs.

Interested designers, artists, architects, and companies can register and submit their realized designs and concepts at competition.adesignaward.com/registration.

The deadline for submissions is February 28.

To learn more, visit whatisadesignaward.com.

A selection of winning designs will be featured on Spoon & Tamago shortly after results have been announced to the public on April 15.

Previous award-winning designs can be found at awardeddesigns.com.

THE BIRTH Lighting by Satoshi Itasaka / h220430 (photo by ellie)

N strips Residence by Jun Murata (photo courtesy Jun Murata)

