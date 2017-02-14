Alternative facts and the threat in the South China Sea

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Sourabh Gupta, ICAS On 1 February 2017, Rex Tillerson was sworn in as the United States’ 69th Secretary of State. As an ex-Fortune 500 CEO, Tillerson passes for one of the rarer sensible types within an administration that has worn its lack of judgment as a badge of honour. Little of that sense was in evidence though at his confirmation hearing on 11 January. In his brief prepared remarks on China, Tillerson misstated international law on Beijing’s island-building activities in the South China Sea. Pressed to clarify, he compounded his ignorance with belligerent policy suggestions such as imposing a naval blockade around Chinese controlled islands, which if enforced could leave the Asia Pacific at the doorstep of war. Although it appears that Tillerson has since tempered his remarks, he must speak and act more cautiously. China is within its rights to construct artificial islands on the high-tide features that it administers in the South China Sea, as well as on those submerged features that lie within the territorial sea of a high-tide feature that it administers or claims. Such construction is not an ‘illegal taking of disputed international territories’ — much less a violation of the undisputed territorial sovereignty of a neighbouring state ‘akin to Russia’s taking [of] …continue reading