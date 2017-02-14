Making ‘Memories’ in Hiroshima at Memories Live House

Source: japaninfoswap.com Jade Brischke https://goo.gl/maps/7AmXEZZubM52 ” data-medium-file=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/image-300×200.jpeg” data-large-file=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/image-500×334.jpeg” src=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/image-300×200.jpeg” width=”625″ height=”417″ srcset=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/image-300×200.jpeg 300w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/image-500×334.jpeg 500w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/image-150×100.jpeg 150w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/image.jpeg 640w” sizes=”(max-width: 625px) 100vw, 625px”> If you’re a child of the 50s or 60s or you just like the music, fashion and decor of that time, then a night out at ‘Memories,’ in Hiroshima is just the thing for you. Located in a basement, it’s in the building next to Hiroshima Higashi Police Station on Chuo-Dori in downtown Hiroshima. It’s fairly easy to find and it’s close to all forms of transport. The first night I went I wasn’t sure what to expect, but I must admit, I was pleasantly surprised. Walking in was literally like being transported back to an American diner from a movie set such as, ‘Grease.’ The place is decked out entirely in old movie and music memorabilia from the time period; even the microphones are retro. A live band plays every single night of the year with between four and 6 sets per night. Yep, that’s hardcore dedication right there. The men dress up in brightly coloured suits with quaffed hair and the girls in puffy dresses complete with petticoat underlay and headbands from the era. Best of all, there’s a dance floor, which is a rare thing to be found in a non-club or place frequented more by Japanese people than foreigners. The food is mostly standard izakaya fare but the pasta and salads that are available are a touch more classy and I highly recommend them. Drink deals are available too and you can also book for parties or functions. Probably my only criticism is that being in a basement it can get very smoky, especially on a crowded Friday or Saturday night. That aside though, the place is large and roomy and with good food, great tunes and friendly staff, young …continue reading