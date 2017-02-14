Monozukuri, the modern Japanese myth

Source: Japan Blog – Tokyo Osaka Nagoya Kyoto ものづくり Monozukuri is a concept that has been vigorously promoted in Japan since the word was coined in the late 1990s. It is held up as an almost ineffable idea that encapsulates the essence of what Japanese manufacturing and craftsmanship is all about. It first came to prominence in 1998 when the National Diet passed the Basic Law for Promoting Monozukuri Foundation Technology, on the basis of which the Prime Minister’s office set up a monozukuri kondankai, or consultative council on monozukuri. Mono means “thing(s)” in Japanese, and tsukuri means “making” (the “ts” changing to a “z” when linked to a preceding word). It therefore simply translates to “making things,” which is what Japan has been doing for the world for the past 60-odd years. There are other words in Japanese, like seisan (manufacturing) and seizo (creation) which have served just as well to date. So why the sudden creation of a brand new term? A look at the reasons for why the concept of monozukuri was created throws some light on why it is being promoted as vigorously as it is. The Japanese economy suffered a Lehman-shock-like collapse in 1992 when the asset price bubble that had been growing since the mid-1980s burst, meaning a lot of people lost a lot of money and, more importantly, faith in Japan’s post-war economic miracle. This led to what was called Japan’s lost decade of the 1990s – a decade which saw wages drop and investment and productivity decline, and in which competition to Japan’s industrial machine strengthened with the rise of South Korean and other Asian industry. The idea of monozukuri was created to counter the hollowing out of Japan’s industrial economy by restoring faith in Japan’s manufacturing prowess, taking the focus away, too, from structural problems such as the decrease in worker productivity and a declining …continue reading