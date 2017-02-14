Scandal rocks Japan’s Ministry of Education

Author: Jeff Kingston, Temple University Japan

Japan’s Ministry of Education is in the hot seat over revelations that it lobbied universities to hire its retiring officials, a practice known as amakudari (descent from heaven).

In late 2016, a government watchdog body discovered the case of a retiring ministry official landing a job at Waseda University, arranged by an intermediary who was also an ex-official. Damning evidence emerged that the ministry attempted to conceal its involvement by distributing answers to anticipated questions so that everyone involved could coordinate a story of denial.

Students study in the Institute Library at Tokyo Institute of Technology in Tokyo, Japan 14 July 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Toru Hanai).

Amakudari is officially banned in Japan. Breaking the law is serious enough, but the ministry’s attempt to conceal its transgressions and the disclosure that this practice was widespread has ignited public outrage and transformed this into a significant political scandal.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is trying to manage the crisis by commissioning a government-wide investigation and promising to act on the findings. But it is improbable that this is only a problem in the Ministry of Education. Other ministries have been reprimanded previously for similar actions.

The cascade of revelations forced the resignation of the vice-minister for education, the ministry’s most senior bureaucrat, in a ritualistic gesture of taking responsibility and atonement. But as the probe continues, pressures are building for a wider housecleaning that could involve political repercussions regarding this dubious practice.

Who knew that this ethically compromised practice continued, hidden in plain sight? For universities, this practice was viewed as a