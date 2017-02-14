Shibuya's a Place for Small kids? Why not?

Source: city-cost.com My first encounter with bringing a small kid to Shibuya wasn’t a fantastic one. It was years ago when I visited with my then baby, as a tourist. Back then, I made the wrong move by choosing Shibuya to try and buy some diapers…. I mean, Shibuya is a big commercial center with lots of shops right? I am sure somewhere in the hundreds of pharmacies and supermarkets I can definitely find diapers right? I had never been that WRONG. Turned out, shopkeepers were staring at us strange, saying something to the point of “there are just no babies in Shibuya.”Fast forward a few years. This time, we have actually moved to Tokyo and now I have to live life with another baby, in a location close to Shibuya. There are countless occasions where I have to venture into Shibuya, with baby to run errands and meet people. Then I discovered, actually, there are pockets of heaven for smaller kids and mums here in Shibuya. Here I am going to share with you my findings.Getting thereWith the relocation of the Tokyoko line underground, you get a new station (or part of). That means you also get elevators that comply with the needs of 2020. The JR stations are equipped with elevators, big or small. The Keio lines stop at Mark’s City which has pretty efficient elevators too. The Denentoshi and Hanzomon lines exits to a passageway leading to the 109 building, which has an elevator to the ground floor and above. Actually the greater Shibuya station will connect somehow to the Tokyu building, which has multiple elevators for the convenience of shoppers. So go ahead and bring your strollers, you won’t …continue reading