Tokyo Hiking Day Trip: A 3-Mountain Mission With Stellar Views

Tokyo hiking day trip overview – Mount Nokogiri, Mount Otake and Mount Mitake

This is quite possibly my favorite easy(ish) Tokyo hiking day trip. It’s a hard start, with over an hour of steep hiking, but then most the difficulty is behind you leaving you with a fairly easy ridge and spectacular views. At the end you have the simple option of taking the funicular railway down. Alternatively, you can the walk for a couple of hours and ending off with a dip at the Tsuru-tsuru Onsen.

Altitude: 1,266 m

Altitude change: ~900m

Difficulty: Medium

Time: 4-6 hours

Season: All year (best to take crampons in the winter)

Train Fare: Roughly 2,000 yen return from Shinjuku Station

Preparation

You’ll need to be reasonably fit to do this

