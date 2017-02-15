5 Places to See Plum Blossom in Tokyo

Plum blossom is like the Khloe Kardashian of flowers; overshadowed by its more attention-seeking relative, cherry blossom, it rarely gets the credit it deserves. But plum blossom is just as pretty and fun to be around, offering a host of flower viewing events throughout the city from February until mid to late March. Catch them while you can at these five places to see plum blossom in Tokyo.

Yushima Tenjin

February means plum blossom viewing #yushimatenjin #Tokyo A post shared by Gary McLeod & Others (@garymcleodphotography) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:47am PST

Yushima Tenjin shrine – dedicated to the deified 9th century scholar Michizane Sugawara – is an absolute classic plum blossom spot in the capital. Close to Ueno Park at the top of a picturesque slope, ume fans have been coming here since Edo to enjoy the more than 300 trees in bloom from mid to late February.

Festival stands in the shrine grounds offer up plum-themed food and drink (which generally tastes better than sakura-flavored fare), and there are traditional music and art performances at the weekend. Spot the racks in front of the main shrine straining under the weight of wooden plaques inscribed with prayers for academic success. If the bronze cow near the entrance has a suspiciously shiny backside, its because of visitors stroking it for good health – join the queue if you feel a cold coming on.

Details: Until March 8 / 8 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. / Free.

How to get there: Yushima station (Chiyoda and Oedo lines), Exit 3, 2 minutes walk.

Jindai Botanical Gardens