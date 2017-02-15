Compassion vs Empathy - The New Battle Manga

Source: Manga Therapy If there’s one positive buzzword being thrown around a lot, it’s empathy. Many important people try to tell us that to have empathy for those around us. It’s considered to perhaps be the best way to overcome conflict. But lately, I’m not sure empathy is what it’s cracked up to be. Popular Yale University psychologist Paul Bloom has been going on a crusade against empathy or the media’s definition of it over the last few years. He wrote a book called “Against Empathy” about why empathy may not be the best solution to saving the world. Bloom brings up some great points about why empathy is not good as it can be used to make other people do bad things. You look at how radical groups say the “right” words to get followers and it’s all because of the power of empathy. In a short video plugging his book, Bloom says that 1.) You can only have empathy for the people in your life. You will shun anyone that you hate or fear. It’s hard to understand everyone.

2.) Empathy can be used as a “numbers” game in which someone can be manipulated to care only about one person versus many (i.e. caring about the fate of one person in a major incident vs. a large crisis where multiple lives are always threatened (i.e. climate change/poverty))

3.) Empathy is weaponized to turn people/groups against other as certain charismatic leaders use storytelling to create a narrative that makes its members feel like they are threatened when that may not be the truth. Bloom proposes that “rational compassion” is the best way to go. It’s a combination of both caring about others while using your head to make the right kind of decisions that helps those in need. As you …continue reading