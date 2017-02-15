Craft Beer Bars Japan - Living: Yokohama Yamashitacho

A comfortable, laid-back bar located near Yamashita Park, Living Craft Beer Bar offers ten Japanese craft beers on draft along with a creative food menu. If you have trouble deciding what to drink, you can opt for a three-glass tasting set of your choosing (Y1000). And unlike many bars, they serve their small-size glasses at around half the price of large glasses, so you’re not penalized if you want to try several different beers.

Nostalgic background music is provided by a steady stream of 1980s pop music videos. The food menu, which changes daily, includes some interesting-looking items like spinach-cauliflower au gratin and chicken-kinoko Thai curry, generally priced at around Y600-900 per dish. There's spacious seating at the bar, and a separate back room for parties and groups; all seats are non-smoking.