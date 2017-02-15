Jokowi’s stake in Jakarta’s gubnatorial race

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Liam Gammon, ANU The last time Jakartans elected a governor, they upended national politics by giving Joko Widodo (Jokowi), then an obscure regional mayor, a launching pad for his successful tilt at the presidency. The result of Wednesday’s gubernatorial election could well be as consequential. The five-yearly fight for the Jakarta governorship is cementing itself as battlefield for proxies of national level interests, as well as an audition for higher office. Preliminary tallies show that the incumbent, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (or Ahok), has won 43 per cent of the vote, followed closely by former academic and education minister Anies Baswedan on 40 per cent. Knocked out after gaining just 17 per cent is the son of former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), Agus Harimurti, who gave up a military career to make what now looks to have been a premature entry into politics. With no candidate receiving more than 50 per cent of the vote, Ahok and Anies will compete in a runoff election in April. Ahok can be pleased with his result in the first round given the huge headwinds he has faced. This is his first time seeking a personal electoral mandate in Jakarta: he was Jokowi’s deputy governor and got his current job after Jokowi was elected president. Even his adversaries will admit that he has had real policy wins in a city that is notoriously difficult to govern. But his abrasive personality alienates elites and voters alike, and as a ‘double minority’ — ethnic Chinese and Christian — he is subject to both racial and religious targeting. Indeed, the breadth and intensity of religiously-charged opposition to his candidacy has been staggering. After Ahok made ill-judged comments about the Qur’an, Islamists held mass protests — bankrolled by the governor’s political opponents — demanding that he be …continue reading