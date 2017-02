The post Notes, thoughts about Peak: Secrets from the New Science of Expertise appeared first on Active Investing.

Peak: Secrets from the New Science of Expertise by Anders Ericsson A brief summary of notes I jotted down and compiled on the quick for future reminders: Really appreciative once again how in one book, one can learn an author’s findings (what and how they want to share it) from a lifetime (in this case)…

…continue reading