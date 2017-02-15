Quill & Tears: Women Writers Who Changed Japan

Source: savvytokyo.com Though not always receiving the praise and recognition that their work truly deserves, Japan has an endless list of women who changed the country’s history in a number of ways. In our new series focusing on influential women who have made Japan what it is today, we start by introducing 17 of the most influential female writers in Japanese literature. In this first of two installments, we follow seven women writers from the Meiji period through the Taisho and early Showa eras, an industrious and turbulent time in Japan’s history. It was a time when the emperor’s power was restored and abolished again, the country underwent multiple wars, including WWI and WWII, and European literature along with American cultural and military domination arrived on Japan’s shores. It was an era difficult for all, women maybe even more so. The 5,000 Faces Of Women: Ichiyo Higuchi (1872-1896) Ichiyo Higuchi is the pen name for Natsuko Higuchi and if her face looks familiar it’s because it appears on the ¥5,000 banknote. Although Higuchi passed away from tuberculosis when she was just 24, she’s one of the most celebrated Japanese writers and the first modern female to support herself wholly through writing. Higuchi was born into a poor family, as a result of which she was forced to leave school at the age of 11. Three years later, however, with her father’s encouragement, she began studying classical poetry when she enrolled at Haginoya — one of the finest poetic conservatories in Tokyo. Higuchi felt out of place studying with students from upper class families; a feeling that eventually awoke the writer inside her. She found solace writing a diary which would later turn into a sixty-volume masterpiece, Wakabakage (In the Shade of Spring Leaves). Higuchi was determined to improve her circumstances and when her …continue reading