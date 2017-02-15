Blogs  >  TRAVEL

Taste of Japan Yummy Fun Truck

Source: Japan National Tourism Organization
Make My Dai Dai

Yummy Fun Truck Hitting the Streets of Melbourne!

What do you do when Qantas launches a new flight from Melbourne to Tokyo? Celebrate of course! The Taste of Japan Yummy Fun Truck will roam Melbourne streets dishing out Japanese themed ice creams and a chance to play a Japanese game show to win a holiday. Sugoi! (Awesome!)

The truck will visit multiple locations in Melbourne starting at Southern Cross Station on Sunday 19 February, hitting different hotspots every weekend until Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 March.

Not only can you sample some incredible Japan inspired FREE ice cream, you will also have the chance to win one of five return holidays for two people to Japan. To win, participants have to take part in a Japanese inspired game show and take their chances at the Yummy Fun Truck vending machine.

Sunday 19th February: Southern Cross Station
Saturday 25th February: Urban Amphitheatre, Federation Square
Sunday 26th February: Southern Cross Station
Saturday 4th March: St Kilda Foreshore
Sunday 5th March: St Kilda Foreshore
Saturday 11th March: Queensbridge Square
Sunday 12th March: Queensbridge Square

Working with the geniuses at Gelato Messina, JNTO has developed eight amazing and unusual flavour combinations, from Make My Dai Dai to Wasa-Beri. Each weekend, the Taste of Japan Yummy Fun Truck will have four different flavours on offer:

Go ahead Make My Dai Dai

Satsuma mandarin curd gelato with dai dai and strawberry citrus gel

One of the most popular destinations in Japan. Nothing is normal in Harajuku, Tokyo. The fruity land of fashion is home to a crazy mix. From colourful kids to cat cafes, what seems wrong is ever so right, you will definitely want your fix.
Yam Bam Thank You Mam

Yam Bam Thank You Ma’am

Banana and Koji gelato with sweet potato ganache

“Ishi ya-kiimo, yaki-imo, yaki-imo”, “Stone-baked sweet potatoes, baked potatoes, baked potatoes” sings the Yaki-imo …continue reading

    