Top Flower Viewing Occasions You Shouldn’t Miss This Spring

So you think that hanami (cherry blossom viewing) is the ultimate spring experience in Japan? Well, you're in for a huge surprise. Though certainly the best known and highly anticipated among all flower festivals in Japan, it isn't the only one. Acknowledging the arrival of new flowering blooms is not just a fleeting nod to Mother Nature, but a cause for real celebration and a genuine pastime in Japan. Love, respect and appreciation of the beauty of the changing seasons transpires into various public events dedicated to showcasing every flower that comes to bloom each season. Significant advance preparation goes into arranging these to create the ultimate ambiance for taking in the seasonal beauty – food stalls, music, performances and of course soft-serve in the same flavor as the featured flower. Japanese even have a special word – Hanasanpo (flower walk) – to describe the activity of admiring and walking in amongst seasonal blooms. Happily, there are plenty of flower festivals happening all year across the country. Here are my top flower celebration picks in and around Tokyo to look forward to this spring. Kawazu Zakura Here's the biggest myth debunked: you can see cherry blossoms exclusively at the end of March and/or beginning of April. The truth is, there are at least a dozen species of cherry trees in Japan and some start blooming as early as January! Kawazu zakura, famous for first being spotted in Shizuoka prefecture's Kawazu town, is one of the earliest blooms. If you find yourselves in Japan in the next couple of weeks, a 1.5-hour train ride from Shinjuku station will get you to Miura Kaigan in Kanagawa prefecture. This town comes to life every February when local tourists flock here to admire the early blooming kawazu sakura at the annual Miura Kaigan Sakura