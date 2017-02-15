Weighing up China’s investment in the United States

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Theodore H. Moran, Georgetown University and Peterson Institute Chinese investment flows into the United States have reached unprecedented heights over the past two years and the future promises more of the same. Inward investment from China climbed to US$18 billion in the first six months of 2016, a threefold increase over the same period in 2015. The acquisition of US companies accounts for 84 per cent of these investments. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) is the country’s key body for evaluating the domestic effects of inbound foreign investment. Is CFIUS likely to rule against many of these Chinese acquisitions on national security grounds? And what will be the impact on the US economy of those Chinese investments that are allowed to proceed? In February 2016, ChemChina proposed to acquire the Swiss agribusiness firm Syngenta for a record US$44 billion. Senator Charles Grassley of Iowa asserted that this acquisition would threaten US ‘food security’ and demanded a CFIUS review. The Obama administration complied as a courtesy, but when no plausible national security threat could be uncovered, the ChemChina acquisition was approved with no mitigation whatsoever. CFIUS regulations were rewritten in 2009, in part to help regularise the relationship between CFIUS proceedings and Congress. The redraft left the definition of threats to national security open-ended, but analysis of CFIUS cases shows that these threats can be separated into four distinct types. The first is the possible leakage of sensitive technology to a foreign company or government that might deploy or sell such technology in a way that harms US national interests. CFIUS encountered this threat in 2015, when Dutch giant Philips agreed to a US$3.3 billion deal to sell 80 per cent of its Lumileds division to Chinese investor GO Scale Capital. At first glance, the sale might appear to …continue reading