What Japanese think of Japan

Four seasons in Japan

Macromill Research recently conducted a survey looking at Japan’s image.

The old chestnut of the four seasons appears at number two of the favourite things about Japan; at a superficial level it seems such a silly thing as many other countries have four distinct seasons, but Japan marks them much more clearly than certainly the UK. We maybe have summer holidays, autumn Halloween, winter Christmas and New Year, and spring Easter, but in Japan both equinoxes are public holidays, each season has their specific foods, everyone goes to view cherry blossoms and autumn leaves, return home for the New Year, and visit family graves over summer, and the television dutifully reports… Hmm, I’m not explaining this very well, so I’ll quit now! Anyway, here’s Japan’s four seasons in one image:

Research results

Q1: Do you like or hate Japan? (Sample size=1,000)

Love it 48.6%
Like it 41.9%
Can’t say either way 7.7%
Don’t really like it 1.3%
Hate it 0.5%

Q2: What do you like about Japan? (Sample size=1,000, multiple answer, top five)

Rank Percentage
1 Good public safety 77.4%
2 Has four seasons 76.7%
3 Food, drink 74.7%
4 Clean toilets 59.8%
5 Onsens (hot springs) 58.8%

Do you like the following categories regarding Japan? (Sample size=1,000)

Q2A: Anime, manga

Twenties
N=199		 37.7%
Thirties
N=251		 32.3%
Forties
N=297		 22.2%
Fifties
N=253		 18.2%

Q2B: Japanese clothing (kimono, yukata, etc)

Twenties
N=199		 39.2%
Thirties
N=251		 35.1%
Forties
N=297		 29.0%
Fifties
N=253		 29.2%

Q2C: Rich nature

Twenties
N=199		 46.7%
Thirties
N=251		 47.4%
Forties
N=297		 53.9%
Fifties
N=253		 62.8%

Q2D: Japanese temperament, character

Twenties
N=199		 34.7%
Thirties
N=251		 33.1%
Forties
N=297		 41.4%
Fifties
N=253		 47.8%

Q2E: Shrines, temples

Twenties
N=199		 25.1%
Thirties
N=251		 30.7%
Forties
N=297		 33.7%
Fifties
N=253		 38.3%

Q2F: Traditional sports (Sumo, karate, etc)

Twenties
N=199		 14.6%
Thirties
N=251		 19.1%
Forties
N=297		 19.2%
Fifties
N=253		 21.3%

Q3: What do you think are the features of the Japanese character? (Sample size=1,000, multiple answer, top five)

Very much so To some degree Can’t say Not really, not at all
Punctuality 45.8% 38.8% 12.6% 2.8%
Studious 38.6% 45.2% 13.5% 2.7%
Conscientious work 36.9% 43.1% 16.9% 3.1%
Courteous 34.5% 45.5% 17.1% 2.9%
Kindness 32.9% 47.1% 16.5% 3.5%

Q4: What are the likeable features of the Japanese character? (Sample size=800, multiple answer, top five)

Likeable Somewhat likeable Other
Kindness 76.0% 23.4% 0.6%
Conscientious work 72.5% 26.1% 1.4%
Keeps their promises 73.2% 25.2% 1.6%
Courteous 71.5% 26.8% 1.7%
Punctuality 70.4% 27.9% 1.7%

Q5: What are the dislikeable features of the Japanese character? (Sample size=800, multiple answer, top five)

Dislikeable Somewhat dislikeable Other
Poor at self-assertion 21.3% 51.7% 27.0%
Likes group activity 11.4% 42.5% 46.1%
Shy, withdrawn 3.0% 29.2% 67.8%
Sticks …continue reading
    