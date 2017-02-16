Abolishing the death penalty in the Asia Pacific

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Donald R Rothwell, ANU On 3 February 2017, a small ceremony was held to remember the 50th anniversary of the execution of Ronald Ryan at Pentridge jail in Melbourne, Australia. Ryan’s execution for the murder of a prison guard proved to be the tipping point for Australia. It sparked a movement for abolition of the death penalty which culminated in 1985 when capital punishment was abolished. This act of domestic law reform was soon followed by action on the international stage in 1990 when Australia ratified the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), creating an international law obligation to abolish the death penalty. Australia has since become a strong international voice against the death penalty, partly forged out of the execution of its citizens in Malaysia, Singapore and most recently Indonesia, where Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran were executed for drug trafficking in 2015. Australia’s international advocacy for abolition of the death penalty was further advanced in 2016 when the parliamentary report ‘A World Without the Death Penalty‘ was released, which made 13 recommendations as to how Australia could improve this advocacy. These recommendations are under consideration as part of Australia’s Foreign Policy White Paper due out in mid-2017. But Australia’s efforts to abolish the death penalty face significant hurdles in the Asia Pacific, which were highlighted on 7 February when Australian Antonio Bagnato was sentenced to death by a Thai court following his conviction for murder. 11 of the 25 states that engaged in capital punishment in 2015 are located in the region, including the country with the largest number of executions per year — China. There are also worrying signs that some states are considering reinstating the death penalty. In the Philippines, the Death Penalty Act allowing for …continue reading