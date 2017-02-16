Dealing with a Bad Neighbor in Japan

Source: Gaijin Pot Having bad neighbors can be a nightmare. Having bad neighbors in Japan, with its bureaucratic mountain to climb, a language barrier to overcome and not wanting to upset the wa (harmony) between everyone, is a nightmare of Japanese horror movie proportions (though my particular experience thankfully didn’t involve a curse-emitting VHS player.) How my story began Around April last year I began to hear music coming from my neighbor’s apartment – the unmistakable sound of bad drum and bass. Not wanting to upset the “wa”, not wanting to get the police involved, and not possessing the Japanese ability to write a note saying, “Have you heard of these new inventions called headphones?”, I dealt with this the only way I knew how: through passive aggression. Complaining Japan style I was told to do this “Japan style” by my landlord. This required me to write a letter complaining about the noise, and giving it to the manager of the building. This is a common first step in Japan when it comes to neighbor complaints. The manager then posts a noise reminder note (addressed to everybody) on the building noticeboard later. So for a while, I followed the proper route of keeping a dated log and giving letters to my landlord every time my neighbour played music loud enough to hear from China. But I was worried that my lack of Japanese may have been too much of a hinderance and that they weren’t taking my complaint seriously. Involving the police Then, on one night of trying to sleep to a soundtrack of particularly hardcore techno, I had had enough. I rang the Japanese emergency number (110) to report the loud noise. I told the operator I wanted to speak English, and within a few seconds, they connected me with a translator who reported my problems and asked if …continue reading