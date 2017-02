Source: Spark Blog Recently, Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force got released on Steam. The game is a JRPG about special weapon users called Fencers and they are fighting each other for power. Current special 25% off release price is $37.49 or ¥‎ 4266.70 until February 21. For more details, check out the store page and official website. Here’s the opening trailer. Steam: http://store.steampowered.com/app/524580/ Official Website: http://ideafintl.com/fff-adf/ …continue reading