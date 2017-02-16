Fast, Cheap & Professional Hairstyling At Atelier Haruka

Source: savvytokyo.com After spending much of my young life with short hair, I now love the versatility that having long (or longish) hair affords me. However, that versatility is often wasted on me since I am completely unskilled and uncreative when it comes to styling my own hair. This is why places like Atelier Haruka seem like such a godsend, particularly when an important event rolls around. Atelier Haruka is a quick, inexpensive, no-frills hairstyling and makeup salon that is beloved by Japanese women, particularly during wedding season when even the guests tend to get their hair professionally done. With roughly 20 locations in Tokyo alone, there is always one nearby. Appointments cost as little as ¥1,500 and, for a simple style, are done in 10 minutes. If you want to look good but don’t want to pay a lot to do so, it’s the perfect place to go. Atelier Haruka is a quick, inexpensive, no-frills hairstyling and makeup salon. I first heard of Atelier Haruka through a Japanese friend, who raved about the great value and how the stylists are extremely skilled and fast. So when another friend’s wedding came up a few months later, I decided to give it a try. I booked an appointment at the Roppongi Hills salon for an early Saturday morning, and when I arrived I was surprised to find the place packed with customers and bustling stylists. It turned out that my idea was in no way unique, as everyone else there was also on her way to a wedding. Weekends are the busiest time for the salon, and it gets even busier between May and September. <img src="http://cdn.savvytokyo.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/haruka-1.jpg" alt="haruka 1" width="933" height="525" srcset="https://savvytokyo.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/haruka-1.jpg 933w, https://savvytokyo.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/haruka-1-300×169.jpg 300w, https://savvytokyo.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/haruka-1-768×432.jpg …continue reading