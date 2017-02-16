Higashiyama Yu Onsen Kyoto.

東山湯温泉

Higashiyama Yu Onsen on the north west corner of Hyakumanben in Kyoto is an old school

The eclectic clientele includes spunky neighborhood ojisan as well as younger students from nearby Kyoto University. Foreigners are in abundance and welcome. On our last visit preening Italians – shaved pates, designer beards and underwear, noisy, smoky, va bene.

Inside the bathing area are all the essential sento necessities for a serious soak: steam sauna, cold plunge, denkiburo (electric bath), herb bath, jacuzzi, several other scalding hot tubs and the piece de la resistance – a neon jet bath illuminated with color strobes.

Note, too, the excellent tile work on the edges of the baths.

Rental towels (that look as though they have polished a thousand cars) are free, so bring your own if you can. Soap, razors, shampoo can all be purchased at the entrance.

Oh, and the BGM is half-decent too with a mix of Japanese and western music to help sooth away the aches and pains. The owner was once in a blues band and worked as a music producer.

Higashiyama Yu Onsen

27 Tanaka Monzencho

Sakyo-ku, Kyoto, 606-8225

Hours: 3.20pm-1am; Saturday & Sunday 3pm-1am; closed Friday

Tel: 075 781 4472

Admission: 420 yen; elementary school children 150 yen

Higashiyama Yu Onsen is across Higashi Oji street from Chionji Temple.

© JapanVisitor.com

Goods From Japan delivered to your home or business …continue reading