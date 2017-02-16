Hisago: Ryogoku

Source: bento.com If you get hungry during an afternoon of Ryogoku sightseeing, Hisago serves decent-quality tempura at budget-friendly prices all day long. The mixed tempura teishoku (Y1100) comes with a nice variety of seafood and vegetables, including unusual items like broccoli and a soft-boiled egg. There’s also an anago eel teishoku priced at Y1600; both teishoku come with miso soup and rice, and you can help yourself to pickles from the counter. Seating is a bit tight at the counter, with under-seat baskets to hold your bag or other possessions; there are also a few tables. The restaurant is inside the new (November 2016) Edo Noren complex, which specializes in local Tokyo cuisine and is located right in front of Ryogoku station. …continue reading