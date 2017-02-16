Ikegami Plum Garden: A Sweet Spring Space

Source: Tokyo Cheapo Plum blossom season is here, so what better time to share one of our favorite spots to see some pink-petaled beauties. And that spot is Ikegami Plum Garden it Tokyo’s Ota Ward—home to over 370 plum trees, made up of 30 unique varieties. The garden measures about 8,000 square meters, and was originally an artist’s studio before it became someone’s home and later was granted to the ward to be opened as a public space.

Upon your approach to the garden’s entrance the first thing you see is the slope covered with beautiful plum trees welcoming you in with their vibrant colors. Along the side you will also notice two small houses that each have a traditional tearoom occasionally used to entertain visitors.

Ikeg