Japanese arms for sale

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Purnendra Jain, University of Adelaide After decades of a self-imposed ban on arms exports, the Abe government in 2014 began to allow the county’s producers to export arms and military equipment. This is a significant development, albeit part of an evolutionary and incremental process. Still, it will be a while before Japan appears on the list of major global arms suppliers. The 2014 ‘three principles on transfer of defence equipment and technology‘ replaces the 1967 ‘three principles’ which virtually banned arms exports. While allowing exports of weapons in support of its proactive contribution to peace policy and to serve Japan’s national interest, the new principles still maintain restrictions on arms exports to those states that are either under UN embargoes or currently involved in a military conflict. The new rules also seek greater transparency to ensure that weapons exported from Japan are not sold to third parties without Japan’s knowledge. Even before the new principles, Japan had made small changes in its defence cooperation and military technology transfer, allowing cooperation with the United States and joint research on ballistic missiles and missile defence. The then-ruling Democratic Party of Japan under Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda in 2011 also allowed Japanese arms manufacturers to forge joint development projects with foreign weapons manufacturers and export defence-related equipment for humanitarian purposes. While not strictly military, Tokyo has controversially donated patrol vessels to some Southeast Asian nations, such as the Philippines and Vietnam, using its foreign aid budget. Again, this was ostensibly in support of maintaining peace. It has also leased a TC-90 training plane to the Philippines and even provided training to Philippine naval pilots to fly the aircraft. The 2014 revised principles certainly unburden Japanese arms producers and empowers them to seek markets around the world far more freely than before. …continue reading