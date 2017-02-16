Kawazu Cherry Blossoms in Shizuoka Now in Full Bloom

The Kawazu-Zakura cherry blossoms (photo taken Feb 15 by Kyodo News)

If you’re sick of winter and ready for spring, head to Shizuoka’s Kawazu City, the host of one of Japan’s earliest cherry blossom festivals. The Kawazu-zakura cherry blossoms are known for blossoming early, but this year a warm winter has triggered the earliest bloom in the past 15 years, said city officials.

According to the official website, the Kawazu-zakura were in full-bloom starting February 15th, and will be viewable through early March.

Roughly 8000 cherry blossom trees line the Kawazu river. From Tokyo it’s about 2 hours and 40 min on the Odoriko train. Driving will take you roughly the same amount of time.

Below are some photos by people who visited recently:

photo by mika05011972

photo by irodori

