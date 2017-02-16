See That Black Boy Over There Runnin’ Scared?

Source: Loco in Yokohama I was 9 or 10 and a 5th grader at a very revolutionary school in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn. It was a Friday evening, I believe, and I was staying over my best friend and classmate Ketema’s house, as I often did back in them days, over on Herkimer Street in brooklyn. His father told the two of us to get our stuff together cause he was taking us to the city, meaning Manhattan. There was a concert being held at Columbia University and I remember feeling so excited because the man who was going to be performing that night, Ketema’s father informed us, was none other than the great Gil Scott Heron. At the time, his hit song (at least in my neck of the ‘hood), called “The Bottle,” was on everyone’s lips. But, for some reason, and I can’t recall what it was, when we arrived at Columbia he informed us that we, meaning Ketema and I, would not be going inside. That’s some cold shit, I thought. He told us to stay out front and sell copies of Black News to people arriving for the show. This was a common practice, this selling of the newspaper, and at times was actually quite profitable. We’d get a commission on sales, not to mention whatever we could skim off the top with our little schemes, so I was kinda OK with it. Kinda. I mean, it was Gil-Scott Heron fr’chrissakes. He grabbed a bundle of the papers bound with string out of the trunk, plopped it down before us, then gathered up his photography stuff (he was always taking pictures) and off he went, leaving the two of us behind. So we stood out there on the outskirts of Harlem accosting concertgoers with, “would you like to buy the latest issue of Black News?” and lamenting that …continue reading