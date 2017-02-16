Valentine's Day Chocolate Yakisoba Taste Test

Recently even instant noodle makers have been trying to get in on the Valentine’s Day action.

Last year the Ippei-chan Yomise no Yakisoba line of instant yakisoba by maker Myojo had a “Choco Sauce” version that was pretty terrible.



The problem was that it simply added chocolate sauce to standard yakisoba sauce and toppings–not a good match. (See RocketNews for another review.)

This year, a different maker, Peyoung, also decided to try their hand at chocolate yakisoba, just in time for Valentine’s Day: Peyoung Chocolate Yakisoba Giri. (*Giri means obligatory, a reference to giri chocolate which is chocolate that females give to males on Valentine’s Day out of a sense of obligation rather than actual feelings of love/affection–e.g. chocolate female co-workers give to male co-workers.*)

Since neither of us had tried this particular brand of instant yakisoba before, my husband and I decided to eat both the standard Peyoung Sauce Yakisoba (MSRP 170yen) and the Valentine’s Day Peyoung Chocolate Yakisoba Giri (MSRP 185ye) for dinner on Valentine’s Day.

Surprisingly, the chocolate yakisoba was pretty good once I got over the weirdness of eating sweet noodles. The freeze-dried strawberry pieces and “crouton” (more like rusk) toppings complemented the sauce pretty well, and the sauce itself wasn’t excessively sweet. In fact, I probably liked it better than the regular yakisoba, which was too salty for my tastes.

The key difference betweeen the Peyoung chocolate yakisoba this year …continue reading