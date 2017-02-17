5 Reasons To Visit Tottori

Source: Gaijin Pot Tottori? That’s, like, somewhere south with the desert, right? These are usually the first words out of most people’s mouths when asked about Tottori, the skinny prefecture in Japan’s southern Chugoku region. Yes, Tottori is home to the country’s largest sand dunes (a rather random terrain to find in temperate Japan) but aside from this fun fact, its other attractions remain hidden. Sitting on the coast of the Sea of Japan, Tottori is a sparsely populated prefecture with fewer than 600,000 residents – a stark contrast to Tokyo’s 13-million population. As someone who likes to avoid well-trodden tourist traps, I was excited to discover what else Tottori had to offer when I recently traveled there for a few days. 1. You can go outdoors from sea to snow…to sand! I was dismayed at what my weather app displayed for Tottori, only to find blue skies and a crisp ocean breeze as my plane landed in Yonago in west Tottori. Tottori’s ever-changing climate comes from the close proximity between the sea and mountains. As a result, I experienced hail, rain, sunshine and an extreme wardrobe change in a single afternoon. During winter, Tottori is blanketed with heavy snowfall from the Sea of Japan. While I enjoyed the ocean and white sandy beaches from the comforts of my rotenburo (outdoor) bath, I had my share of outdoor fun snowboarding in the mountains. At 1,709 meters tall, Mt. Daisen looms over an otherwise flat Tottori and is easily accessible for skiers and snowboarders coming from Kobe and Hiroshima. Daisen White Resort covers four ski slopes and on bluebird …continue reading