Can Russia win friends and influence people in Southeast Asia?

Author: Alexander Bukh, Victoria University of Wellington

As Russia’s foreign policy has become more assertive over the last few years, views of Russia in the West are becoming increasingly negative. But in Southeast Asia, a region whose history of relations with the USSR and Russia is fundamentally different from that of the West, perceptions of Russia today are markedly different. But can Russia make use of this positive image in its pursuit of soft power and influence?

Members of the Russian Navy show to a visitor how to operate a 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun during a public tour onboard the Russian Navy vessel Admiral Tributs, a large anti-submarine vessel, docked at the South Harbor, Port Area, in Metro Manila, Philippines 5 January 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Romeo Ranoco)

My study of perceptions of Russia among young educated elites in Southeast Asia indicates that this positive view is fairly widespread.

Although these countries probably have a rather limited knowledge of Russia, its overall image with respect to its government, economy and culture is quite positive. Association with and memory of the Soviet Union remain …continue reading