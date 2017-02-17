Kyoto : Kimono : Camera

Hello! This is Tomomi from Hiroshima HANA.

Last month, we celebrated J-Hoppers’ 15th anniversary with a party in KYOTO.

It was really fun!

While in Kyoto, we managed to visit some temples and dress up with a Kimono.

It was the first time for me to wear such a colorful one. So it was exciting!

We were taking pictures with our phones, but then a Japanese guy came and told us he could take the pictures for us. It turned out he was a professional photographer. So lucky for us!!

I was so surprised because the pictures taken by his camera were so good and different compared to those taken by my iPhone…

So I started to think about getting a better camera , but on the other hand, it always looks so heavy…

So, if you know a good camera, which is not that big and heavy, please send me your recommendations!

And if I get the chance to wear such a colorful Kimono again, I would be very happy.

