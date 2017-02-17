Kyoto : Kimono : Camera

|
Source: j-hoppers
Hello! This is Tomomi from Hiroshima HANA.
Last month, we celebrated J-Hoppers’ 15th anniversary with a party in KYOTO.
While in Kyoto, we managed to visit some temples and dress up with a Kimono.
It was the first time for me to wear such a colorful one. So it was exciting!
We were taking pictures with our phones, but then a Japanese guy came and told us he could take the pictures for us.
It turned out he was a professional photographer. So lucky for us!!
I was so surprised because the pictures taken by his camera were so good and different compared to those taken by my iPhone…
So I started to think about getting a better camera, but on the other hand, it always looks so heavy…
So, if you know a good camera, which is not that big and heavy, please send me your recommendations!
And if I get the chance to wear such a colorful Kimono again, I would be very happy.