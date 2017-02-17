Maritime security governance prospects in the Bay of Bengal

Author: Rajni Gamage, RSIS

BIMSTEC, the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation comprising Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, celebrates its 20th anniversary in June 2017. It is well positioned to engage in maritime security cooperation to face the challenges of a changing strategic and economic landscape.

A Bangladeshi coast guard vessel approaches the Thengar Charan island in the Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh, 2 February 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)

Although BIMSTEC was initially established to tackle sub-regional economic and social development issues, its potential for sub-regional security cooperation has come to the fore in the past decade. While BIMSTEC started with six economic-related priority areas in 1998, security issues have been included since the 8th Ministerial Meeting in 2005, including counter-terrorism, transnational crime and disaster management.

In October 2016, India hosted a joint BRICS–BIMSTEC Outreach Summit for the first time, effectively increasing BIMSTEC’s profile as a sub-regional economic and security organisation. A number of factors have facilitated this increased profile and potential of BIMSTEC.

First, the Bay of Bengal is increasing in economic and strategic significance. The sub-region is marked as a cockpit for economic growth, driven by the growing economies of India and Myanmar. It also lays claim to critical sea lines of communication for the transit of trade and energy supplies from the Middle East, Europe and Africa to the economic powerhouses of East Asia.

Second, the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) has been moribund as a regional organisation. India has for some time been looking to engage …continue reading