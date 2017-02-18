21_21 Design Sight to Expand, Add Gallery Space

On March 31, 2017, Tokyo Midtown’s 21_21 Design Sight will celebrate their 10th anniversary. And in doing so, they will be opening an art space: “Gallery 3.”

Rather than add any existing structures to the Tadao Ando-designed space, 21_21 Design Sight will be decommissioning the restaurant that sat adjacent to the museum entrance and turning it into a gallery. “In Gallery 3, along with opening it to the general public, a variety of programs including exhibits, events, and workshops will be jointly realized through close collaboration with the people involved in design and also companies and educational, research, and cultural institutions in various countries.

Led by 3 luminary Japanese designers, Issey Miyake (fashion), Taku Satoh (graphic design) and Naoto Fukasawa (product design), for the past 10 years 21_21 Design Sight has conceived and hosted thoughtful exhibitions that meditate on matters related to our everyday lives. With this new space “[we] will continue its activities to redirect our eyes even more broadly to our environs from the design point of view.”

