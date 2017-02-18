Beyond unilateralism in South China Sea FONOPs

Author: Jeffrey Ordaniel, Pacific Forum CSIS & GRIPS

Since Donald Trump’s inauguration, many analysts have anticipated that the United States would return to a unilateralist approach to international security. Initial statements from the new administration hinted at a change in Washington’s Asia policy away from the multilateral diplomacy and engagement championed by Obama’s ‘rebalance’ to Asia. In particular, Trump’s emphasis on ‘America First’ worried many. It did not sound inclusive, and was not reassuring to allies dealing with the security implications of China’s rise. Will unilateralism serve US interests in the South China Sea?

Guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) operates in the South China Sea as part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) in the South China Sea on 13 October 2016 (Photo: Diana Quinlan/US Navy/Reuters).

The South China Sea issue is both an opportunity and a challenge to Trump’s promise to make America great again. The US could use the South China Sea case to demonstrate its commitment to a stable, rules-based international maritime order. This means honouring the Permanent Court of Arbitration’s 2016 ruling and not recognising Chinese-imposed restrictions on navigation in the sea.

Alternatively, Washington could fold to Chinese pressure, exempt Beijing from established international maritime rules and norms and consequently cede leadership to China …continue reading