Cheapo Weekend for Feb 18-19: Flower Viewing, Double Bills and Festivals in the Park

Plum Blossoms: A sunny weekend in February is reason enough to go outside—and having brilliantly beautiful plum trees blossoming about definitely helps too. See our guide for the various gardens, parks and temple grounds around Tokyo with a good density of trees—some of our favorites include Ikegami Plum Garden, and the Odawara plum grove in Kanagawa prefecture (with 35,000 trees, a view of Fuji and various cultural performances).

World Valentine Festival (Feb 19): This (belated) festival will take place at Yoyogi Park from 10:00 am-6:00 pm on February 19th. There’s not much info on what to expect for this year, but in past years there’s been a bazaa

