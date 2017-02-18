How is India’s GST shaping up?

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Sacchidananda Mukherjee, NIPFP With the passage of the Constitution (122nd Amendment) Bill in August 2016 and the establishment of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) council, many hoped that the design and structure of India’s GST would emerge soon. Instead, the basic structure of the GST has weakened and GST council decisions are not being disclosed in the public domain. This level of secrecy is not conducive for a tax reform such as the GST, which will touch upon the day-to-day economic activities of all sectors of India’s economy. People walk past a chemist’s shop at a market in Mumbai, India, 25 June 2015 (Photo: Reuters/Shailesh Andrade) ” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX30FPP-400×287.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX30FPP-400×287.jpg” title=”People walk past a chemist’s shop at a market in Mumbai, India, 25 June 2015 (Photo: Reuters/Shailesh Andrade)” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX30FPP-400×287.jpg” alt=”People walk past a chemist’s shop at a market in Mumbai, India, 25 June 2015 (Photo: Reuters/Shailesh Andrade)” width=”400″ height=”287″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX30FPP-400×287.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX30FPP-150×108.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX30FPP-768×551.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX30FPP-300×215.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX30FPP-250×180.jpg 250w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX30FPP-100×72.jpg 100w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”> There are numerous unresolved issues related to the GST’s design, structure, rates and administration that will have a significant impact on the performance of the forthcoming GST. In terms of the GST’s design, there is currently discussion within the GST council that there will be a separate additional tax on demerit goods and environmentally harmful goods. The objective behind imposing this tax is to generate revenue to compensate the states for any revenue loss during the first five years of the GST’s introduction. It is unclear whether the tax will be imposed with a sunset clause or will continue as an additional source of revenue for the central government. Imposing this separate tax without provision for input tax credit will result in tax cascading and go against the fundamental advantage of introducing a GST — removing tax cascading. As …continue reading