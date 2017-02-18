How trade can promote SDG goal 3: Duty-free market access for health products

Source: Asia Pathways Trade in health products has increased substantially over the past 2 decades, and tariffs on health products have been lowered, making, for example, medicines more affordable for many. Indeed, Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 calls upon countries to ensure healthy lives and to promote well-being for all ages. Yet in several developing countries, substantial tariffs still persist, inflating the prices of health products. The most direct and immediate contribution of the trade community toward achieving SDG 3 couldbe to open up trade unilaterally or to negotiate a plurilateral trade agreement, which would guarantee free market access for health products, like much-needed medicines. Health products encompass all goods that directly enter the health sector. Helble (2012) identified 207 health products, grouping them into six categories: (i) dosed medicines, (ii) bulk medicines, (iii) input specific to the pharmaceutical industry, (iv) chemical inputs of general purpose, (v) hospital and laboratory inputs, and (vi) medical technology and equipment. In a new ADBI working paper, Helble and Shepherd (2017) analyze the trade and tariff structures of these health products across the globe, noting that international trade in health products has increased threefold between 2002 and 2014 without almost no sign of a slowdown. Furthermore, the authors find that the Most-Favoured Nation tariffs on health products have fallen in recent years, to below 5% in all regions except for South Asia. Applied Most-Favoured Nation Tariff on Health Products by Region, 2002, 2008, and 2014 However, looking only at regional averages obscures the fact that in some countries, tariffs on health products are significant. For example, in South Asia, Pakistan still levies 12% at the border, followed by India with 10% and the Lao People’s …continue reading