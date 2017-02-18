Pineapple pizza popularity poor

@Nifty reported on a survey they conducted into pizza.
I’m surprised that in Q5 mayonnaise is not on the list of disliked ingredients; I like a potato pizza, but usually it comes with lots of mayo and corn, and Pizza La in particular seem to drown just about everything they do in mayo. The only good thing about Pizza La is their summer ebimayo (prawn mayonnaise) advert series:
Research results
Q1: How often do you eat pizza? (Sample size=2,773)
Almost every day
0%
Once every two or three days
0%
Once a week
1%
Once a fortnight
5%
Once a month
17%
Once every two months
15%
Once every three months
12%
Once every six months
20%
Once a year
12%
Once every few years
9%
Never
6%
About one in four in their twenties eat pizza once a month, about 8% above the average for all ages.
Q2: What are your favourite pizza types? (Sample size=2,773, multiple answer)
Male
Female
Margherita
57.1%
73.7%
Seafood
29.4%
39.2%
Bacon and potato
29.1%
17.4%
Quattro formaggio
22.7%
34.7%
Genovese (basil, garlic)
18.8%
24.6%
Teriyaki chicken
14.9%
16.9%
Bismark (soft-boiled egg, ham)
16.3%
12.6%
Prawn mayonnaise
14.9%
15.6%
Potato mayonnaise
11.1%
10.3%
Mochi mentaiko (rice starch and spicy fish roe)
6.0%
9.4%
Hawaiian (pineapple, etc)
4.1%
8.1%
Korean style (bulgogi grilled beef)
3.2%
4.1%
Salad
2.4%
5.3%
Chocolate marshmallow
1.1%
2.8%
Other
1.9%
4.3%
None in particular
25.8%
10.3%
Q3: What do you dislike about pizza? (Sample size=2,773, multiple answer)
Male
Female
Hands get messy
36.5%
39.8%
High calorie, fattening
31.1%
47.8%
Expensive
31.0%
31.5%
Not nice cold, soon cools off
26.9%
39.2%
Difficult to pick up, difficult to eat
20.4%
19.5%
Can’t eat it all, can’t eat all by myself
13.5%
28.0%
Get bored of it half-way through
9.8%
11.4%
Few variations in taste
5.5%
5.1%
Heavy in the stomach
4.4%
8.3%
Clothes get dirty
4.3%
6.2%
Takes time to make, get made
2.9%
2.1%
Hate the smell (cheese, etc)
2.3%
1.9%
Delivery pizza is slow to come
2.2%
1.1%
Hate the taste (tomato sauce, etc)
1.4%
1.3%
Other
1.4%
2.4%
Nothing in particular
26.9%
13.7%
Q4: What pizza ingredients, toppings do you like? (Sample size=2,773, multiple answer)
Male
Female
Cheese
66.9%
79.5%
Bacon, salami
59.2%
53.7%
Tomato
46.4%
61.4%
Onion
40.1%
44.5%
Cured ham
37.7%
34.0%
Mushroom
33.5%
45.0%
Prawn
31.4%
36.4%
Basil
24.6%
39.6%
Corn
25.7%
28.9%
Green pepper
23.1%
31.1%
Crab
21.2%
22.5%
Potato
20.7%
16.7%
Teriyaki chicken
17.9%
19.9%
Green asparagus
14.2%
24.2%
Other
2.7%
6.6%
None in particular
17.3%
6.0%
Q5: What pizza ingredients, toppings are unnecessary? (Sample size=2,773, multiple answer)
Male
Female
Pineapple
39.6%
49.7%
Hot pepper
19.4%
26.3%
Anchovy
17.7%
22.9%
Broccoli
17.6%
11.4%
Olive
11.4%
18.9%
Potato
10.6%
19.3%
Crab
10.1%
10.5%
Prawn
7.9%
7.5%
Garlic
4.6%
12.9%
Green pepper
6.3%
4.7%
Cured ham
5.0%
6.6%
Tomato
3.3%
2.1%
Onion
2.8%
4.1%
Cheese
1.2%
0.8%
Other
1.0%
2.4%
None in particular
39.9%
26.1%
