Top 3 Locations To Get Healthier, Fitter & More Relaxed This Spring

Source: savvytokyo.com So you started the new year promising yourself, yet again, that this time around you’ll invest in your health, stay fit and spend more time on looking after yourself. Then everything just got caught up in the daily grind until one day you came to the realization that the most dedicated exercises you’ve been making are your elegant steps on and off the Yamanote line. Yup. We hear you. Life in the metropolis can get hectic and making the effort to stay healthy can be a challenge. But sometimes you just gotta do it! And with this health, beauty and fitness special, we give you a few hints at where to start. Discover three of Savvy Tokyo’s top recommended businesses with a focus on health fitness and beauty so you can finally achieve those new year’s resolutions. Club 360 Hugely popular among the foreign community in Tokyo, Club 360 is where you should head for a complete body makeover. Conveniently located just a stone’s throw from Roppongi Hills, this fitness club caters to all your exercise and rehabilitation needs, offering a number of classes and training styles to choose from. With decades of experience, the bilingual Club 360 team provides you with the highest level of support needed to achieve the body and the lifestyle you deserve. Personal Training and Fitness Classes At Club 360, your health is in the care of fully qualified and licensed personal trainers who begin your training with a thorough analysis of your current condition, followed by mapping out a one-and-only personalized training program to help you achieve the body and lifestyle you deserve. Be warned though: you won’t be spending time alone running on a machine; at 360 it’s all about getting the work done professionally and efficiently while aiming for long-lasting effects. One of the …continue reading